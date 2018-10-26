Weekend road work will seriously slow down these freeways

If you're in the Pasadena area this weekend, you may want to plan ahead for a major closure.All westbound lanes from Center to Beltway 8 East in Pasadena will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, use the feeder road.All northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down nightly, from Bellfort to IH-610 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For an alternate route, take Almeda.All northbound and southbound lanes will be closed nightly, from Holly Hall to IH-610 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday. For an alternate route, take Almeda.All westbound lanes from Gessner to the Beltway will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday. For an alternate route, use the feeder road.If you're voting early this weekend, the METRO will offer free round trips to polling locations on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.