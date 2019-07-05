Traffic

Limited freeway closures during Fourth of July weekend

By
TxDOT is taking a bit of a break for the holiday weekend.

There are no complete closures of I-45 Gulf Freeway delaying you on your ride to and from Galveston.

US-59 SOUTHWEST:

The northbound and southbound Ramp to IH-610 West Loop Southbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: 610 Northbound, exit San Felipe, and make a U-turn.

