Traffic

Waze promises fix after Atlantic City casino-goers directed to New Jersey wilderness

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Waze, an app that provides traffic conditions and directions, is promising a fix after some drivers who were looking for Atlantic City ended up in the wild woods.

Police in Jackson Township, New Jersey put out a warning after at least 10 drivers - who thought they were heading to the Borgata Casino and Resort - became stuck on the sandy, unpaved roads of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County.

"The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City," police pointed out in a warning posted on Facebook.

According to police, the bad directions only impacted users who tapped on an advertisement for the Borgata inside the Waze app.

Police say Waze is working on the problem and will hopefully have it fixed by Tuesday.

In the meantime, they're warning drivers to double-check their directions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficatlantic cityjackson townshipcasinowaze
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
Wife accused of murder reportedly was 'infuriated'
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus
Houston Texans defensive coordinator not returning: ESPN
Chandler Parsons hurt in crash that could threaten career
Show More
Dynamo opening house to fans amid shake-ups in offseason
Spec's partners with Drizly alcohol delivery service
Boy with autism killed in intentionally-set fire, police say
George Foreman leads MLK parade in downtown Houston
Man goes on rampage at Bloomingdale's
More TOP STORIES News