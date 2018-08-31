Traffic Update: a heavy duty hitch used to move this trailer appears to have broken. I45 North Freeway at North Street, 3 lanes shut down. Will be stalled for at least 2 hours, impacting rush hour traffic. Find alternate routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BI83eWBEBw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 31, 2018

Keep your eyes open for a mobile home sitting in the middle of the North Freeway.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says three northbound lanes are shut down at North Street after a heavy duty hitch broke while workers were moving the trailer.Crews are working to get things cleaned up, but estimate it will take until at least 5 p.m. to clear the scene.Traffic is getting by in the far left and right lanes. Delays are expected as people leave work to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.