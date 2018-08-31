TRAFFIC

Mobile home blocking 3 northbound lanes on I-45 North Freeway at North Street

A heavy duty hitch used to move a trailer appears to have broken on the northbound lanes of I-45 North at North Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep your eyes open for a mobile home sitting in the middle of the North Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says three northbound lanes are shut down at North Street after a heavy duty hitch broke while workers were moving the trailer.


Crews are working to get things cleaned up, but estimate it will take until at least 5 p.m. to clear the scene.

Traffic is getting by in the far left and right lanes. Delays are expected as people leave work to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

