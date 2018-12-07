A Multi-Vehicle Major Crash at 5574 E. Beltway 8 (North bound) near Wallisville Rd. has resulted in serious injuries. Both directions of the Beltway are currently shut down. #hounews pic.twitter.com/9XB3PszN0X — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 7, 2018

Both directions of the Sam Houston Tollway at Wallisville Road are shut down Friday evening after a crash as heavy storms roll in.Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.Authorities are not sure how many vehicles were involved.