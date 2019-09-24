Distracted driving has become a deadly problem on our roadways. This weekend, you have the chance to walk in Houston's first-ever "Walk to End Distracted Driving."
Almost 400 people died on Texas roadways in distracted driving crashes in 2018. This event is aimed at bringing more attention to this deadly problem.
The walk starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Minute Maid Park. There's a short program followed by a one mile walk.
Registration is free and the event will feature giveaways including a stay at a Disney hotel, a television, and Visa gift cards.
Parking is free in the Astros lots A, B, and C. You can register here.
How you can help stop deadly distracted driving
