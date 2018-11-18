Commercial vehicle fire, IH-45 North Freeway, northbound, near W. Mount Houston Rd. Several lanes blocked. CC1 #HouTraffic #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 18, 2018

Traffic on I-45 North at West Mount Houston Road is backed up for miles as crews work to clear the freeway after a vehicle fire.Crews were responding to a commercial vehicle engulfed in flames, blocking several lanes of traffic.The fire has since been put out, but traffic is backed up for miles as they work to clear the area.