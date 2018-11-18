HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Traffic on I-45 North at West Mount Houston Road is backed up for miles as crews work to clear the freeway after a vehicle fire.
Crews were responding to a commercial vehicle engulfed in flames, blocking several lanes of traffic.
The fire has since been put out, but traffic is backed up for miles as they work to clear the area.
Commercial vehicle fire, IH-45 North Freeway, northbound, near W. Mount Houston Rd. Several lanes blocked. CC1 #HouTraffic #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 18, 2018