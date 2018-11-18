TRAFFIC

Vehicle fire causing major delays on I-45 northbound near West Mount Houston

Several lanes are impacted after a vehicle fire on I-45 North brings traffic to a halt.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Traffic on I-45 North at West Mount Houston Road is backed up for miles as crews work to clear the freeway after a vehicle fire.

Crews were responding to a commercial vehicle engulfed in flames, blocking several lanes of traffic.

The fire has since been put out, but traffic is backed up for miles as they work to clear the area.

