All southbound lanes on US-59 at Harwin shut down for 5 hours after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is responding to a deadly big rig crash on Southwest Freeway that is blocking all southbound lanes near Harwin.


According to TxDot, all lanes will be shut down for five hours. Drivers should find an alternate route or expect long delays.

Deadly crash on US-59 at Harwin cause major delays

