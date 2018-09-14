TRAFFIC

US-290 construction postponed a second time due to potential inclement weather

US-290 construction postponed a second time due to weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Due to the chances of heavy rainfall, a significant US-290 closure has been postponed for a second weekend in a row.

Here's a list of closures that may affect your driving this weekend:

I-45 Gulf Freeway
All southbound lanes from FM-518 to SH-96 in League City will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

IH-610 South Loop
All eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed nightly from Almeda to Scott Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Monday.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes from Holly Hall to Holmes will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday through Monday.

US-290
The westbound lanes from West Little York to Hollister, and the eastbound lanes from Bingle to FM-529 have been postponed due to potential inclement weather. The closure is rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 21-24.

