TRAFFIC

UH offers flexible work hours to ease commute times during highway ramp closure

EMBED </>More Videos

To accommodate the closure of the US-59/288 southbound ramp, the University of Houston is allowing employees to arrive and leave work on a more flexible schedule.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The University of Houston is allowing flexible work hours to help employees deal with the latest traffic headache at the campus' doorstep.

TxDOT has closed the US-59/288 southbound ramp from the Gulf freeway. The major closure is right next to highway exits to the University campus.

To make the drive into work a little easier, UH Human Resources says divisions and colleges can have employees arrive to work between 7 and 9 a.ms and leave between 4 and 6 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Gulf Freeway ramp to close and not reopen for months



The University acknowledges this won't be possible for every employee, but is extending the option to help ease commute times during construction.

This will not change the office work hours on campus which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficuniversity of houstonhighwayscommutingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
METRO proposing plan with two-way HOV's and more
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Officials propose to charge for driving on iconic road
Overturned cement truck blocks North Freeway ramp
More Traffic
Top Stories
Disabled veteran and wife killed in shootout with police
New animation shows how officers were shot inside home
Outrage grows after judge releases repeat teen robbery suspect
3 HPD officers remain in hospital after shooting
HPD chief recalls struggle that left suspects dead, officers shot
Union leader explains passionate response to HPD shootout
'Shot for third time': Veteran officer hailed a hero in shootout
4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online
Show More
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime in Chicago: police
Muslim family believes home was targeted after 2nd shooting
15-year-old student arrested for making false bomb threats
Man punches 2 women at hot dog stand, caught on video
115 in a 35: Woman accused of speeding on snowy road
More News