The University of Houston is allowing flexible work hours to help employees deal with the latest traffic headache at the campus' doorstep.the US-59/288 southbound ramp from the Gulf freeway. The major closure is right next to highway exits to the University campus.To make the drive into work a little easier, UH Human Resources says divisions and colleges can have employees arrive to work between 7 and 9 a.ms and leave between 4 and 6 p.m.The University acknowledges this won't be possible for every employee, but is extending the option to help ease commute times during construction.This will not change the office work hours on campus which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.