Houston man says dishonest Uber driver claimed he vomited in car

ABC13's Stefania Okolie speaks to an Uber customer who fought a surcharge brought against him over a driver's vomit claims.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Earlier this year, we reported on a consumer warning involving Uber drivers claiming costly clean up fees for messes that passengers never left behind.

This week, ABC13 spoke with Armand Jawamardi, who took a $3.23 ride-share.

But days after that fare, Jawamardi's ride for under $5 inflated to a little over $80. The cause of the huge charge, according to Jawamardi, was vomit that his driver claimed he left in the vehicle.

Jawamardi contacted Uber Support for clarification and an attempt to change the charge. According to him, getting something like this addressed proved difficult.

ABC13's Marla Carter speaks with a woman who says she was harassed by her Uber driver during a recent fare.

