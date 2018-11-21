EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3561013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Marla Carter speaks with a woman who says she was harassed by her Uber driver during a recent fare.

Earlier this year, we reported on a consumer warning involving Uber drivers claiming costly clean up fees for messes that passengers never left behind.This week, ABC13 spoke with Armand Jawamardi, who took a $3.23 ride-share.But days after that fare, Jawamardi's ride for under $5 inflated to a little over $80. The cause of the huge charge, according to Jawamardi, was vomit that his driver claimed he left in the vehicle.Jawamardi contacted Uber Support for clarification and an attempt to change the charge. According to him, getting something like this addressed proved difficult.Watch the video above for the steps to try and fight charges like this.