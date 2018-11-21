EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3561013" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Marla Carter speaks with a woman who says she was harassed by her Uber driver during a recent fare.

Earlier this year, we reported on a consumer warning involving Uber drivers claiming costly clean up fees for messes that passengers never left behind.This week, ABC13 spoke with Armand Jawamardi, who took a $3.23 ride-share.But days after that fare, Jawamardi's ride for under $5 inflated to a little over $80. The cause of the huge charge, according to Jawamardi, was vomit that his driver claimed he left in the vehicle.