HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Earlier this year, we reported on a consumer warning involving Uber drivers claiming costly clean up fees for messes that passengers never left behind.
This week, ABC13 spoke with Armand Jawamardi, who took a $3.23 ride-share.
But days after that fare, Jawamardi's ride for under $5 inflated to a little over $80. The cause of the huge charge, according to Jawamardi, was vomit that his driver claimed he left in the vehicle.
Tonight at 10 on ABC13, the steps Jawamardi took to fight back and get his money back.
