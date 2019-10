TxDOT tackling traffic woes on I-45 between The Woodlands and Conroe

TxDOT is preparing to tackle traffic issues along I-45 between the Woodlands to Conroe and is looking for your ideas.The study is focused on the I-45 corridor from North Beltway-8 to Loop 336 South affecting communities such as Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Conroe, and The Woodlands Township. So far, TxDOT says drivers have asked for improved frontage roads, interchanges, and east-west corridors, along with enhanced public transit.There are two ways to offer your feedback -- online and in-person.There are three meetings happening soon.Harvest Time Church17770 Imperial Valley DriveHouston, TX 7706010 a.m. - noonSpring High School19428 I-45 NorthSpring, TX 773735:30 p.m - 7 p.m.Oak Ridge High School 9th grade27310 Oak Ridge School RoadConroe, TX 773855:30 p.m - 7 p.m.You can also fill out an online survey and provide your feedback to TxDOT here