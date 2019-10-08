TxDOT tackling traffic woes on I-45 between The Woodlands and Conroe

TxDOT is preparing to tackle traffic issues along I-45 between the Woodlands to Conroe and is looking for your ideas.
The study is focused on the I-45 corridor from North Beltway-8 to Loop 336 South affecting communities such as Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Conroe, and The Woodlands Township. So far, TxDOT says drivers have asked for improved frontage roads, interchanges, and east-west corridors, along with enhanced public transit.
There are two ways to offer your feedback -- online and in-person.
There are three meetings happening soon.
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Harvest Time Church
17770 Imperial Valley Drive
Houston, TX 77060
10 a.m. - noon
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Spring High School
19428 I-45 North
Spring, TX 77373
5:30 p.m - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Oak Ridge High School 9th grade
27310 Oak Ridge School Road
Conroe, TX 77385
5:30 p.m - 7 p.m.
You can also fill out an online survey and provide your feedback to TxDOT here.
