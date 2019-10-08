Traffic

TxDOT tackling traffic woes on I-45 between The Woodlands and Conroe

By
TxDOT is preparing to tackle traffic issues along I-45 between the Woodlands to Conroe and is looking for your ideas.

The study is focused on the I-45 corridor from North Beltway-8 to Loop 336 South affecting communities such as Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Conroe, and The Woodlands Township. So far, TxDOT says drivers have asked for improved frontage roads, interchanges, and east-west corridors, along with enhanced public transit.

There are two ways to offer your feedback -- online and in-person.

There are three meetings happening soon.

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Harvest Time Church

17770 Imperial Valley Drive

Houston, TX 77060

10 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Spring High School

19428 I-45 North

Spring, TX 77373

5:30 p.m - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Oak Ridge High School 9th grade

27310 Oak Ridge School Road

Conroe, TX 77385

5:30 p.m - 7 p.m.

You can also fill out an online survey and provide your feedback to TxDOT here.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

