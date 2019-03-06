Traffic

TxDOT offers free money to high schools for safe driving

TxDOT is using the "Safe 2 Save" app to track driving habits, rewarding schools that practice safe driving.

TxDOT's Project Celebration competition is about to begin! Your high school can win free money, up to $1,500, to pay for a safe end of the year celebration.

The goal of the competition is to cut back on distracted driving.

TxDOT is using the SAFE 2 SAVE app to allow high school teams to compete against one another for the money.

The app tracks driving habits, registering when your car is in motion and if you're leaving your phone alone. The more miles traveled without touching your phone, the more points you earn in the competition.

A school's students, parents, and school staff can participate on the team. High schools with the highest safe driving percentage will win.

TxDOT will award twenty prizes ranging from $700 - $1,500. High schools within Harris, Galveston, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Waller County are eligible to compete.

You'll have to act fast. The deadline to sign up is March 7.

If you have any questions please reach out to Matt DeLeon at matthew.deleon@txdot.gov.

