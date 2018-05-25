HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The mayor believes Houston's success is critically linked to the region's mobility plan.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner outlined his vision for future transit projects in his annual State of Mobility address delivered at the Transportation Advocacy Group luncheon.
Houston drivers are all too familiar with the gridlock on our highways and city streets, and Turner pointed out how we now have congestion in both directions for extended times, on many of our highways.
He applauded METRO's efforts to develop the METRONext plan - a road map for improved mobility.
The mayor is concerned about connecting Uptown and Downtown. Turner recommended evaluating the Richmond, Westpark and I-10 corridors to connect these two huge activity centers.
The mayor also challenged our transit planners to re-imagine the region's HOV system. Turner has been a long-time fan of a two-way service on HOV lanes.
The mayor says the city has to have more reliable transit to the airports. He suggested the future I-45 construction project could incorporate rail, but admitted that we must also remain open to bus service.
Finally, Turner said improving bus services overall is critically important because it is so much more affordable and flexible than rail.
The mayor encouraged the city to embrace the re-construction of I-45 between the North Beltway and Downtown. He called the North Houston Highway Improvement Project a "once in a generation" opportunity.
