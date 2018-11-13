All lanes of US-59 SB blocked at Townsen due to the truck fire. Use the feeder as your alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/pZcmdGELTY — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) November 13, 2018

Drivers are experiencing delays in northeast Harris County after a truck fire on the Eastex Freeway and Townsen.A large cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the area from the fire.Part of Eastex Freeway southbound at Townsen are blocked. ABC13's Katherine Whaley said to use the feeder as your alternate route.