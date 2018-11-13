TRAFFIC

Truck fire blocks part of Eastex Freeway southbound at Townsen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers are experiencing delays in northeast Harris County after a truck fire on the Eastex Freeway and Townsen.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the area from the fire.

Part of Eastex Freeway southbound at Townsen are blocked. ABC13's Katherine Whaley said to use the feeder as your alternate route.

