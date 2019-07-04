Traffic

Truck driver identified in fatal plunge off Ship Channel Bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been identified after he died while rescuers tried to reach him inside the cab of a truck that plummeted 150 feet off the Houston Ship Channel bridge.

According to medical examiners, Marcos Jasso was the person involved in the deadly plunge off the East Loop.

SEE ALSO: Truck driver dies after crashing off Ship Channel Bridge

The crash happened Wednesday morning. Authorities say a smaller vehicle may have cut off the 18-wheeler, prompting the driver to crash through the guardrail.

Police said Jasso, 24, was alive and trapped in the vehicle after falling onto the industrial property below the freeway. Emergency crews were working to reach the man, but he died at the scene.



RAW VIDEO: SkyEye over the scene of the crash

Big rig crashes off Ship Channel Bridge onto industrial property below


The trucking company issued the following statement: "A Schneider truck was involved in an accident on the Ship Channel bridge in Houston. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the driver who died as a result of his injuries. We are working with first responders on the scene and will fully cooperate with authorities to assist in the investigation of this unfortunate incident."

The video above is from a previous story.

RAW VIDEO: SkyEye over the scene of the crash
Big rig crashes off Ship Channel Bridge onto industrial property below

