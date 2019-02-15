TRAFFIC

TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend freeway closures could tie up drivers

Get ready for major weekend closures that could affect your plans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for some major weekend closures that could affect your plans, especially if you're traveling on the south side.

SH-288:

Northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down all weekend from Bellfort to Holly Hall.

The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour to Almeda or Scott.

IH-610 SOUTH LOOP:

Eastbound and westbound from Scott to Almeda will be shut down all weekend.

The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour to Bellfort.

Galleria-Area Ramp:

I-69 (US-59) Southwest Freeway northbound ramp to 610 West Loop northbound and southbound will be closed all weekend.

The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour to I-69 northbound, exit Weslayan, and u-turn.

