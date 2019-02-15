HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready for some major weekend closures that could affect your plans, especially if you're traveling on the south side.
SH-288:
Northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down all weekend from Bellfort to Holly Hall.
The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Detour to Almeda or Scott.
IH-610 SOUTH LOOP:
Major closure of SH-288 this weekend @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/3tnIeyKMl2— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) February 15, 2019
Eastbound and westbound from Scott to Almeda will be shut down all weekend.
The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Detour to Bellfort.
Galleria-Area Ramp:
I-69 (US-59) Southwest Freeway northbound ramp to 610 West Loop northbound and southbound will be closed all weekend.
The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Detour to I-69 northbound, exit Weslayan, and u-turn.
