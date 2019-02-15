Get ready for some major weekend closures that could affect your plans, especially if you're traveling on the south side.Northbound and southbound lanes will be shut down all weekend from Bellfort to Holly Hall.The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Detour to Almeda or Scott.Eastbound and westbound from Scott to Almeda will be shut down all weekend.The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Detour to Bellfort.I-69 (US-59) Southwest Freeway northbound ramp to 610 West Loop northbound and southbound will be closed all weekend.The closure is from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Detour to I-69 northbound, exit Weslayan, and u-turn.