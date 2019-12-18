Traffic

Roadwork on Texas roads on hold, but this is for how long

When it comes to holiday travel, timing is everything!

TxDOT is keeping most roads and highways across Texas open over Christmas. Here are those blackout dates for construction, which will be the best times for your family to drive.

If you are traveling to the Dallas, Fort-Worth area, there will be no total freeway closures starting Monday, Dec. 23 at noon through Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m.

If Austin is your destination, highway roadwork will be suspended a full week from Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m.

In San Antonio, the construction blackout period begins Dec. 21 and ends Jan. 15.

If you're traveling out east toward Louisiana, construction will be restricted in Chambers, Jefferson, and Orange counties Dec. 23 through 26. But a heads up, outside those dates, expect very heavy travel as there are five active projects, including several along I-10.

And right here in Houston, expect lanes to stay open Dec. 20 from 5 p.m. to Dec. 26 at 5 a.m.

Keep in mind, even though the open lanes will help traffic flow, you can expect all of that extra holiday traffic to slow things down anyway.

