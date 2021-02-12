Travel on Houston-area roads may be impacted by winter weather conditions

The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:

Traffic along US-290 was crawling thanks to a thin layer of ice Friday morning, but TxDOT was able to lay down brine on the pavement to allow for better traction.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're keeping an eye on potentially dangerous locations and other trouble spots on Houston-area roads, as winter weather threatens the region.Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.The State Highway 288 toll road will be closed in Brazoria and Harris Counties beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.METRO will temporarily suspend operations of all transit services beginning Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will also be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for those dates will be cancelled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.