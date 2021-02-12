Travel on Houston-area roads may be impacted by winter weather conditions

Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.
The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:
No spots to report in the Houston area.
The State Highway 288 toll road will be closed in Brazoria and Harris Counties beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
METRO will temporarily suspend operations of all transit services beginning Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will also be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for those dates will be cancelled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.
UPDATED: Feb 13, 2021 at 12:42 p.m.
