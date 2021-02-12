Traffic

Travel on Houston-area roads may be impacted by winter weather conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're keeping an eye on potentially dangerous locations and other trouble spots on Houston-area roads, as winter weather threatens the region.

Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.

The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:



No spots to report in the Houston area.

The State Highway 288 toll road will be closed in Brazoria and Harris Counties beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

METRO will temporarily suspend operations of all transit services beginning Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will also be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for those dates will be cancelled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.

UPDATED: Feb 13, 2021 at 12:42 p.m.

WATCH: Waller County braces for more problems during cold weather

EMBED More News Videos

Traffic along US-290 was crawling thanks to a thin layer of ice Friday morning, but TxDOT was able to lay down brine on the pavement to allow for better traction.



RELATED: Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

FULL FORECAST: ABC13 Weather

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonweatherflash floodingsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning issued for southeast Texas
What makes freezing rain different from sleet or snow?
ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
Weather 101: The science of ice
Woman who lost 5 loved ones to carbon monoxide on a mission
Show More
Harris Co. meteorologist on winter weather: 'It's the real deal'
San Antonio drivers slide over icy bridges
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
ICE nearly released child sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
More TOP STORIES News