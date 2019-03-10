HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have all seen crazy moments out on the streets of Houston.
On Friday, two women experienced a terrifying moment when the car ahead of them began fishtailing its trailer across the lanes of East Loop 610 at the Market exit
Their screams filled the car as the video showed the driver swerving to correct their trailer.
One of the passengers says the driver eventually corrected themselves before exiting the highway.
RELATED
Video captures person driving with missing tire and brake rotor grinding highway
Caught on camera: Driver uses YouTube to highlight aggressive driving in Houston
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas, caught on dashcam
Trailer caught losing control on 610 prompts terrifying screams from others
TOP STORIES
Show More