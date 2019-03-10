Traffic

Trailer caught losing control on 610 prompts terrifying screams from others

One of the passengers says the driver eventually corrected themselves before exiting the highway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We have all seen crazy moments out on the streets of Houston.

On Friday, two women experienced a terrifying moment when the car ahead of them began fishtailing its trailer across the lanes of East Loop 610 at the Market exit

Their screams filled the car as the video showed the driver swerving to correct their trailer.

