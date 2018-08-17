Traffic nightmare: Closures on SE Houston freeways this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3987032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Weekend traffic nightmare set in SE Houston

The traffic nightmare is real this weekend and in the following weeks ahead in southeast Houston.If you're traveling along SH-288 over the next three weeks, you may want to plan for some major closures.On Monday, Aug. 13 the direct connector ramps, which take drivers from IH-610 eastbound to SH-288 northbound and IH-610 westbound to SH-288 southbound, were open to drivers.Now, workers must take the old ramps down. In order to achieve that, some major closures will be happening.Workers will shut down both SH-288 and the 610 South Loop for three weekends.All lanes of SH-288 northbound and southbound will be closed from Holly Hall to IH-610.The SH-288 northbound direct connector to IH-610 westbound will be closed.All lanes of IH-610 eastbound and westbound will be closed from Scott Street to Almeda Road.The SH-288 southbound connector ramp to IH-610 eastbound will be closed.The closures will last three weekends starting on Friday, Aug. 17 to Sept. 24.The closures starting Friday, Aug. 17 will begin at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 12 p.m. Lanes will reopen to accommodate extra traffic around the Texans preseason game, then shut down again Sunday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.The remaining weekend closures will begin on Fridays at 9 p.m. and end on Mondays at 5 a.m.Drivers can use Bellfort to avoid the 610 South Loop closures, and Almeda to avoid the SH-288 closures.All dates are subject to change, and construction can be postponed due to inclement weather.The interchange of SH-225 and the East Beltway will see major closures.Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, SH-225 closes for construction in both directions, and the East Beltway will close all northbound mainlanes at the interchange.The weekend closures are part of the project to construct a new northbound bridge over 225 around Jacintoport.Crews are installing bridge beams this weekend. The east freeway is a good alternate route for the weekend, and the interchange should reopen by Monday at 5 a.m.There is another major closure on Sam Houston Tollway, on the northside, which starts this weekend as well but is scheduled to last through the middle of the week.Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, the northbound Clay Road ramp closes, with reopening scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m.The closure will allow for the removal of a center barrier at the Clay Road exit ramp, HCTRA says, improving traffic flow at that location.