TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend

If you're headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for these major closures.All eastbound lanes from Bearle Street to Beltway 8 east in Pasadena will be blocked starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.All southbound lanes on IH-69 Eastex Freeway will be blocked starting at 9 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.All IH-69 northbound and southbound connector ramps to IH-45 South will be blocked starting at 9 a.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.All westbound lanes will be blocked from Lockwood to Waco starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.All eastbound lanes will be closed from Eldridge to Little York starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.All eastbound and westbound lanes from Telge to Mueschke will be closed continuously starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.All lanes of SH-288 northbound and southbound will be closed from Holly Hall to IH-610.The SH-288 northbound connector ramp to IH-610 westbound will be closed.All lanes of IH-610 eastbound and westbound will be closed from Scott Street to Almeda Road.All of the SH-288 and IH-610 closures will last for three weekends starting on Aug. 17 until Sept. 24.