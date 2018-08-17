TRAFFIC

TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend

Prepare for some major closures happening this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for these major closures.

SH-225
All eastbound lanes from Bearle Street to Beltway 8 east in Pasadena will be blocked starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

IH-45 Gulf
All southbound lanes on IH-69 Eastex Freeway will be blocked starting at 9 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

US-59 to I-45 Gulf
All IH-69 northbound and southbound connector ramps to IH-45 South will be blocked starting at 9 a.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

IH-10 East
All westbound lanes will be blocked from Lockwood to Waco starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.

US-290
All eastbound lanes will be closed from Eldridge to Little York starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.

All eastbound and westbound lanes from Telge to Mueschke will be closed continuously starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.

SH-288 and IH-610 Interchange
All lanes of SH-288 northbound and southbound will be closed from Holly Hall to IH-610.

The SH-288 northbound connector ramp to IH-610 westbound will be closed.

All lanes of IH-610 eastbound and westbound will be closed from Scott Street to Almeda Road.

All of the SH-288 and IH-610 closures will last for three weekends starting on Aug. 17 until Sept. 24.
