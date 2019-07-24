At least a dozen drivers stuck with flat tires after hitting metal debris from tow truck on I-45

It happened just before midnight.
Several people with their hazard lights on were parked on the side of the freeway with flat tires, waiting for help.
ABC13 spoke to one man, Cody, who was changing his shredded tire at a nearby gas station. He was on his way to the airport when he had a blowout.
Cody said he hopes he only has to pay around $200 for a new tire and that the damage isn't worse than he can see.
Police helped several stranded people, including a family on the side of the road with a sleeping baby.
No one was injured.
Another #Houston morning, another piece of debris in the middle of the highway shredding tires. This time? It was a metal T-bar that fell off a tow truck. 12 drivers hit it: https://t.co/xddNPJSEFC #abc13 pic.twitter.com/HQBfFlvmDQ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 24, 2019
It's not clear if police tracked down the tow truck driver who lost that piece of his vehicle.
Authorities ended up just pulling the metal piece out of the road. They say it's possible the wrecker driver may not even know it's missing.
Last November, drivers had a similar experience on I-45 when they had flat tires from road debris. Nearly 20 vehicles were damaged.
One Grocers Supply truck driver did recently help everyone avoid a potential highway headache.
SkyEye 13 was over I-45 near downtown when Deonta Blaylock removed a black piece of debris blocking the fast lane.
"I told my trainee to pull over. Made sure it was safe. I looked both ways before I got out, and I just proceeded to go get the debris," Blaylock told ABC13 earlier this month.
Blaylock made it safely back to his truck and credits his extensive safety training for his actions.
