Here’s the gravel truck that broke in half#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/LKVk7hSW5i — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Loose gravel is blocking at least three lanes of the East Loop southbound at Market Street, causing big backups for drivers.SkyEye 13 was over the scene, where gravel is covering the road. A buckled 18-wheeler is off to the side after spilling the load on the freeway.Drivers are urged to avoid the area.