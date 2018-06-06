If you drive on the West Sam Houston Tollway late at night, you may no longer be able to use cash at your exit.Starting at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the toll booths will no longer be manned overnight at the Northbound Hammerly exit and the Southbound Clay Road entrance ramps.The toll booths used to be manned until 1:30 a.m.If you normally pay cash, you can get a pay-as-you-go reloadable BancPass or apply for EZ TAG. You can still pay with cash between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.The Harris County Toll Road Authority has been in the process of switching to fully-automated tolling on several roadways, including the Hardy Toll Road, which converted in 2016.