Thousands of drivers stuck on I-45 North in Dickinson following unexpected lane closures

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of motorists are stuck in traffic on I-45 following an unexpected closure of all the main lanes of I-45 north between Dickinson and League City.TXDOT planned on closing only two lanes to switch traffic to the newly constructed northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway.However, on Saturday morning around 1 a.m., someone slammed into a road construction vehicle near FM 517, and state transportation officials decided to close the freeway as a safety precaution.I-45 north is currently closed between FM 517 and FM 518.Many frustrated motorists tried to drive the wrong way on entrance ramps to avoid the backup and were quickly issued citations.State road officials don't expect to have any northbound lanes open until after 4pm. At that time, only one lane is expected to be open until 5 a.m. Monday.The planned total shutdown of I-45 southbound at FM 646 that was supposed to start at 5am Saturday has been delayed.The shutdown has been rescheduled to begin at 7p.m. Saturday and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.