Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson following unexpected lane closures

We have opened one mainlane of I-45 NB at FM 517 and we will begin to open additional lanes very soon. We appreciate everyone’s patience. With the total closure today we will be able to open all mainlanes of I-45 NB earlier than anticipated. pic.twitter.com/gxxM8s8ZiO — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 30, 2019

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of motorists are stuck in traffic on I-45 following an unexpected closure of all the main lanes of I-45 north between Dickinson and League City.TxDOT planned on closing only two lanes to switch traffic to the newly constructed northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway.However, on Saturday morning around 1 a.m., someone slammed into a road construction vehicle near FM 517, and state transportation officials decided to close the freeway as a safety precaution.I-45 northbound is currently closed between FM 517 and FM 518.Many frustrated motorists tried to drive the wrong way on entrance ramps to avoid the backup and were quickly issued citations.As of Saturday around 4 p.m., one lane of Gulf Freeway north at FM 517 has been reopened and TxDot plans on opening additional lanes soon.The planned total shutdown of I-45 southbound at FM 646 that was supposed to start at 5 a.m. Saturday has been delayed.The shutdown has been rescheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.