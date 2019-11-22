Traffic

This major closure may impact your holiday shopping

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the roads this weekend, plan ahead for these major closures.

US-59:
2 lanes closed: northbound from Chimney Rock to Newcastle
Start at 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Sunday

Total closure: northbound ramp to 610 West Loop
Starts 12 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
Detour: U.S. 59 northbound to Weslayan and make a U-Turn

610 West Loop:
Total closure: southbound ramp to U.S. 59 southbound
Starting daily on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Detour: 610 southbound and exit to Bellaire Blvd.

US-290:
3 lane closure: westbound from 34th to Pinemont
Starts at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad safetyroad repairroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turkey Leg Hut lawyer calls smoke lawsuit 'absurd'
Crazy long lines form at Katy In-N-Out drive-thru
In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?
Groping suspect allegedly threatens to rape girl: deputies
Here's your chance to represent the Astros as a Shooting Star
Cold front arrives in Houston area, with 20-degree drop
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Show More
Number of people receiving aid from Harvey program? Zero
Get into the spirit with these FREE holiday events this weekend
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Have your own piece of the Texas Hill Country with this winery
Puppy dies after grooming service at California Petco
More TOP STORIES News