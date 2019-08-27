Traffic

This is how much longer drive times are down to the minute when students head back to school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fact or fiction? Does the school year really bring back longer drive times?

Houston Transtar pored through months of data to measure your drive times, and find out what the new school year likely holds for you.

They've provided these statistics from 2018 along three of the Houston-area's busiest corridors during the morning commute between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

SOUTHWEST FREEWAY:

It's an easy 26.5 minutes from Sugar Land to downtown on the Southwest Freeway in July, but once classes are in full swing, it'll take you 40 minutes to make that same drive in October.

KATY FREEWAY:

Katy drivers also see a real difference. Your drive into downtown on I-10 is an average of 39 minutes in July, but it climbs to 57.4 minutes by October.

NORTH FREEWAY:

The perpetually congested I-45 North Freeway sees a jump in the drive time, too. Driving from the Woodlands to downtown in July, on average, will take 37 minutes. By October, the average is up to more than 47 minutes.

It's not your imagination! Set your alarm a little earlier, because we're heading for a longer fall commute. According to Houston Transtar, our major corridor morning drive times also see a spike in April.

