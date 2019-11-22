Major closure in Galleria area could slow down your holiday shopping

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the roads this weekend, plan ahead for these major closures.
US-59:
2 lanes closed: northbound from Chimney Rock to Newcastle
Start at 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Sunday
Total closure: northbound ramp to 610 West Loop
Starts 12 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
Detour: U.S. 59 northbound to Weslayan and make a U-Turn
610 West Loop:
Total closure: southbound ramp to U.S. 59 southbound
Starting daily on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Detour: 610 southbound and exit to Bellaire Blvd.
US-290:
3 lane closure: westbound from 34th to Pinemont
Starts at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
