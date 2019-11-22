Traffic

Major closure in Galleria area could slow down your holiday shopping

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the roads this weekend, plan ahead for these major closures.

US-59:
2 lanes closed: northbound from Chimney Rock to Newcastle
Start at 9 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Sunday

Total closure: northbound ramp to 610 West Loop
Starts 12 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
Detour: U.S. 59 northbound to Weslayan and make a U-Turn

610 West Loop:
Total closure: southbound ramp to U.S. 59 southbound
Starting daily on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Detour: 610 southbound and exit to Bellaire Blvd.

US-290:
3 lane closure: westbound from 34th to Pinemont
Starts at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad safetyroad repairroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groping suspect allegedly threatens to rape girl: deputies
Number of people receiving aid from Harvey program? Zero
4 Aldine ISD students taken to hospital after school bus hit
In-N-Out officially make its debut in the Houston-area
Here's when a cold front quickly drops temps over 20 degrees
Shooting in quiet Sugar Land neighborhood wounds 2 men
High school student suffers possible 'vaping overdose': HFD
Show More
Have your own piece of the Texas Hill Country with this winery
Siblings get teens to pledge against distracted driving
'Trying 2 impeach Jesus' sign at NC church makes waves
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Zebrafish used to help save boy with rare genetic condition
More TOP STORIES News