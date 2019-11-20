Traffic

These changes could affect your commute well into 2020

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roadwork at the very busy I-610 West Loop / US-59/I-69 interchange is not taking a break over the holiday shopping and travel season.


More lanes on the Southwest Freeway are about to reopen, giving inbound drivers a bit of a break.

The Southwest Freeway is set to go from three to four open lanes northbound at I-610 on Monday, Nov. 25.

Outbound traffic in the same location will be limited to just three lanes until early next year.

Some high-impact closures are also happening next year.

TxDOT is preparing to shut down the connector ramps for months at a time starting in 2020.

If you are looking for alternate routes, use surface streets like Westheimer, or take the long way around and go through the I-10/610 director.

This construction project started in 2017, and TxDOT says it will likely finish in 2024.

