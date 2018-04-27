HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston got into the freeway business in 1948 and hasn't slowed down since.
Both newcomers and natives alike often remark about how it seems like Houston freeways are always under construction.
What started as a "spokes and wheel" plan with one loop, now has a loop and two outer belts.
VIDEO: ABC13 archive film of the opening of the Memorial Drive extension.
When the Gulf Freeway opened, there wasn't even a middle barrier.
Today's highways in Houston come with HOV lanes in the middle and when they join other highways, the connectors are often majestic ramps that are some of the best highway architectural achievements that mankind has to offer.
Photos: Here are some pictures of Houston freeways in various stages of construction.
VIDEO: ABC13 archive film of driving in downtown Houston, plus aerial film of construction of Highway 59 around downtown.
Special thanks to Texasfreeway.com