Texas stressing safety during National Work Zone Awareness Week

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's almost impossible to avoid construction on Houston roadways, which is why it's especially important to be alert and slow down when you see construction on the roads.

National Work Zone Awareness Week will be celebrated from April 8 through 12.

Last year in Texas, there were more than 25,000 crashes in work zones, with 161 people killed and 684 others seriously hurt.

This year, law enforcement wants to remind drivers to slow down and stay prepared for temporary road sings, lane changes and detour routes.

