15-year-old boy stole mom's car and led police on high-speed chase on I-45, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver who led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Houston in the middle of rush hour traffic was a 15-year-old boy who took his mother's car without permission, authorities said.

The chase started shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday around the area of I-45 and the North Loop. Police said OnStar helped track down the vehicle and were ultimately able to shut it down.

EMBED More News Videos

POLICE CHASE: Watch as the black SUV weaved through Thursday morning traffic from downtown to Houston's northside.



The 15-year-old was in a black SUV with a teenage girl at the time of the chase, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4. He's now being charged with evading while the girl is being charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle.

SkyEye was overhead as the chase was underway. At one point, the teen exited I-45, circled Houston City Hall, and ended up back on the freeway before heading east on I-10.

The chase hit speeds of up to 80 mph. Once the vehicle stopped, officers approached it, and the teen exited with hands up.



Both teens were both taken into custody without incident.

Watch the full chase in the video below.



EMBED More News Videos

FULL CHASE: SkyEye was overhead as the driver in a black SUV was stopped along the North Freeway near Rankin northbound. It appeared that OnStar may have helped in stopping the vehicle.



