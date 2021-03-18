15-year-old boy stole mom's car and led police on high-speed chase on I-45, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10428861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> POLICE CHASE: Watch as the black SUV weaved through Thursday morning traffic from downtown to Houston's northside.

Constable Deputies just concluded a police pursuit involving a recently reported stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended on IH-45 n/b at Richey Road. The driver is in custody. Avoid the area while investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/lceiLAUQMB — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 18, 2021

Watch the full chase in the video below.

FULL CHASE: SkyEye was overhead as the driver in a black SUV was stopped along the North Freeway near Rankin northbound. It appeared that OnStar may have helped in stopping the vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver who led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Houston in the middle of rush hour traffic was a 15-year-old boy who took his mother's car without permission, authorities said.The chase started shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday around the area of I-45 and the North Loop. Police said OnStar helped track down the vehicle and were ultimately able to shut it down.The 15-year-old was in a black SUV with a teenage girl at the time of the chase, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4. He's now being charged with evading while the girl is being charged with criminal trespass of a vehicle.SkyEye was overhead as the chase was underway. At one point, the teen exited I-45, circled Houston City Hall, and ended up back on the freeway before heading east on I-10.The chase hit speeds of up to 80 mph. Once the vehicle stopped, officers approached it, and the teen exited with hands up.Both teens were both taken into custody without incident.