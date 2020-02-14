truck crash

Taking Southwest Fwy home? This might ruin tonight's commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your Friday evening commute takes you through the outbound Southwest Freeway, you'll want to look for alternate routes.

A heavy truck rolled over and dumped its load across southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Westpark just before 12:30 p.m.

While there were no major injuries reported, Texas Department of Transportation said cleanup of the incident is causing closures of up to four hours, which may hinder the drive home in points like southwest Houston, Missouri City and Sugar Land.

As of 3 p.m., only the far right lane of traffic was passable.

TxDOT urged motorists to look for alternate routes and to refer to Houston TranStar for updates.



