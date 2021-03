Study identifies cars in Houston most likely to reach the 200,000 mile mark

EMBED >More News Videos Construction will stretch from Westheimer to US-59, an area with a lot of retail, restaurants, and traffic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Used cars became quite the commodity during the pandemic, since many new car manufacturers reduced production during the shutdowns. So if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle, you want to make sure that car will last.With improved technology in vehicles, cars are staying on the road longer than ever. On the iSeecars website , millions of vehicles were analyzed to determine which ones are most likely to reach the 200,000 mile mark and beyond in Houston.Three of the top five cars are made by Toyota. Topping that list --a clear winner-- the Toyota Land Cruiser. Almost 14% of them lasted 200,000 miles or longer.That's followed by the Toyota Highlander at 5.7% and the Toyota Sequoia at 5.5%.Number four is the Honda Ridgeline, with 3% of cars lasting over 200,000 miles.And number five is the Ford Expedition, also at 3%.To put all of these numbers in context, only 0.7% percent of cars overall in Houston reach the 200,000 mile mark.No matter what make or model car you have in your driveway, you can help it last longer with regular maintenance. So be sure to take care of your car's battery, replace filters regularly, and top off fluids. Defensive driving could help prevent your car from being in a wreck.You can find more information on the