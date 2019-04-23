Traffic

Students ride METRO free all summer long

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up students, you get to ride METRO free all summer long!

METRO just announced it's bringing back the Summer of Fun Pass.

That means if you have a METRO Q fare card, you can ride buses and light rail free from June 1 to Aug. 31.

The deal applies to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and even college students.

Don't have a Q fare card?

You can apply online, by mail, or in person at the Ride Store at 1900 Main or 1001 Travis.

