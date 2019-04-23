Students ride METRO free all summer long

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up students, you get to ride METRO free all summer long!METRO just announced it's bringing back the Summer of Fun Pass.That means if you have a METRO Q fare card, you can ride buses and light rail free from June 1 to Aug. 31.The deal applies to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and even college students.Don't have a Q fare card?