STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Keep an eye on high water locations on Houston area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
High Water locations
IH-10 EAST Eastbound After WAYSIDE DR/US-90 ALTERNATE - Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At GELLHORN DR - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 EAST Westbound At GELLHORN DR - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 EAST Westbound Before WAYSIDE DR/US-90 ALTERNATE - Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-10 KATY Westbound At Smith St/ Louisiana St - Entrance Ramp
IH-45 GULF Northbound At SPUR 5/CALHOUN RD - Entrance Ramp
IH-45 GULF Southbound At LOCKWOOD/ ELGIN - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 GULF Southbound At TELLEPSEN ST - Right Shoulder,Right Lane, 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Entrance Ramp
IH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At CLINTON DR - Right Lane,3 Center Lanes
SH-288 Northbound Before MAC GREGOR DR -All Mainlanes
SH-288 Southbound At HOLLY HALL ST - Right Lane, 2 Center Lanes
SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP- Exit Ramp
Street Flooding
Hilcroft near Breaswood.
Hilcroft near Willow Bend.
Sugar Land near Commonwealth and University.
Kingsway Street in Stafford.
Jefferson Street near Collier
Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.