STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4590851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Street flooding reported on some Houston-area-streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4590756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An ABC13 viewer sent in this incredible video of some dark clouds forming over his neighborhood during the 2018 Halloween storms.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4590856" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Street flooding in Sugar Land

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4590977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> High water reported in Stafford

Keep an eye on high water locations on Houston area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.IH-10 EAST Eastbound After WAYSIDE DR/US-90 ALTERNATE - Right Shoulder,Right LaneIH-10 EAST Eastbound At GELLHORN DR - 3 Frontage Road LanesIH-10 EAST Westbound At GELLHORN DR - 3 Frontage Road LanesIH-10 EAST Westbound Before WAYSIDE DR/US-90 ALTERNATE - Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center LaneIH-10 KATY Westbound At Smith St/ Louisiana St - Entrance RampIH-45 GULF Northbound At SPUR 5/CALHOUN RD - Entrance RampIH-45 GULF Southbound At LOCKWOOD/ ELGIN - 3 Frontage Road LanesIH-45 GULF Southbound At TELLEPSEN ST - Right Shoulder,Right Lane, 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Entrance RampIH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At CLINTON DR - Right Lane,3 Center LanesSH-288 Northbound Before MAC GREGOR DR -All MainlanesSH-288 Southbound At HOLLY HALL ST - Right Lane, 2 Center LanesSH-288 Southbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP- Exit RampHilcroft near Breaswood.Hilcroft near Willow Bend.Sugar Land near Commonwealth and University.Kingsway Street in Stafford.Jefferson Street near CollierRemember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.