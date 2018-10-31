STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads

TRAFFIC

High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

Flooded streets reported in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep an eye on high water locations on Houston area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.

High Water locations

IH-10 EAST Eastbound After WAYSIDE DR/US-90 ALTERNATE - Right Shoulder,Right Lane
IH-10 EAST Eastbound At GELLHORN DR - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 EAST Westbound At GELLHORN DR - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-10 EAST Westbound Before WAYSIDE DR/US-90 ALTERNATE - Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane
IH-10 KATY Westbound At Smith St/ Louisiana St - Entrance Ramp
IH-45 GULF Northbound At SPUR 5/CALHOUN RD - Entrance Ramp
IH-45 GULF Southbound At LOCKWOOD/ ELGIN - 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 GULF Southbound At TELLEPSEN ST - Right Shoulder,Right Lane, 3 Frontage Road Lanes,Entrance Ramp

IH-610 EAST LOOP Northbound At CLINTON DR - Right Lane,3 Center Lanes
SH-288 Northbound Before MAC GREGOR DR -All Mainlanes
SH-288 Southbound At HOLLY HALL ST - Right Lane, 2 Center Lanes
SH-288 Southbound At IH-610 SOUTH LOOP- Exit Ramp

Street Flooding
Hilcroft near Breaswood.

Street flooding reported on some Houston-area-streets



Hilcroft near Willow Bend.
An ABC13 viewer sent in this incredible video of some dark clouds forming over his neighborhood during the 2018 Halloween storms.



Sugar Land near Commonwealth and University.

Street flooding in Sugar Land



Kingsway Street in Stafford.

High water reported in Stafford



Jefferson Street near Collier

Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
