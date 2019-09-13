Street closures scheduled ahead of Galveston horseback protest

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're going to be in Galveston on Sunday, be aware that some streets may be closed for a protest.
Beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, people plan to march for Donald Neely, the man handcuffed and led by officers on horseback in August.
RELATED: Galveston officers on horseback seen leading handcuffed man with rope
The incident was caught on camera.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said officers will no longer do this and were looking at more appropriate arrest methods.
The street closures include 23rd and 24th street from Broadway to Church St., and Church St. between 23rd and 24th street.
The closures are scheduled from noon to 8 p.m.
