STREET CLOSURES: Roads impacted by Freedom Over Texas Celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews working to prepare for Freedom Over Texas will begin shutting down roadways around Eleanor Tinsley Park on Monday.

The city's official 4th of July celebration will feature live music by Chris Young and The Mavericks, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display, choreographed to music.

But before the festivities can begin, workers must put a few finishing touches along Allen Parkway and the Buffalo Bayou, including a number of road closures. Here's what you need to know:

From Monday, July 2 at 7 p.m. to Thursday, July 5 at 7 a.m., these roadways will be closed:
  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
  • Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
  • Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street

Note: I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

From Monday, July 2 at 7 p.m. to Thursday, July 5 at 3 p.m., these streets will be closed:
  • Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
  • Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

From Tuesday, July 3, 8 a.m. to Thursday, July 5, 9 a.m., Brazos (west curb lane) between Dallas and Lamar will be closed.
From Wednesday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., these streets will be closed:
  • Bagby northbound at Dallas
  • Bagby southbound at McKinney
  • Lamar between Smith and Bagby

From Wednesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., these roadways will be closed:
  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive
  • Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
  • Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

From Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., these streets will be closed:
  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
  • Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

From Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive will be closed.
