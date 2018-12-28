SPOOL COUNTY: Drivers in Friendswood dodge rolling hazard

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --Yet another spool stopped traffic on Friday, this time in Friendswood.
New video from DigitalLegend678 you'll only see on ABC13 Eyewitness News shows a rolling spool on Friendswood Link Road at Bay Area Boulevard.
There is no word on where it came from, but thankfully, no one was injured.
You may remember there have been at least five close encounters with spools on Houston freeways since October.
This is a good time to encourage everyone to pay attention when you drive, especially with New Years around the corner.
