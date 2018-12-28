TRAFFIC

SPOOL COUNTY: Drivers in Friendswood dodge rolling hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

An industrial spool has been spotted rolling through Friendswood.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Yet another spool stopped traffic on Friday, this time in Friendswood.

New video from DigitalLegend678 you'll only see on ABC13 Eyewitness News shows a rolling spool on Friendswood Link Road at Bay Area Boulevard.

There is no word on where it came from, but thankfully, no one was injured.

You may remember there have been at least five close encounters with spools on Houston freeways since October.

This is a good time to encourage everyone to pay attention when you drive, especially with New Years around the corner.

RELATED: Beltway North spool marks 5th loose obstacle on Houston roadway since October

Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it
EMBED More News Videos

Giant industrial spool rolls down highway as Houston drivers try to dodge it

Runaway spools send drivers swerving on East Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway.

EMBED More News Videos

Police say this is just one of the reasons you should drive without distractions.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashtraffic accidentFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
18-wheeler overturns after crash in NW Harris County
Score a free ride home on New Year's Eve
Firefighter killed responding to fire on Christmas morning
Massive grass fire at I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Treasurer doused with water while talking about HISD's future
One dead in crash on SW Freeway
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
MS-13 gang members accused of shooting 16-year-old to death
Driver slams into hair salon during medical emergency
Lawyer giving away nearly $8,000 worth of Uber gift cards
HPD accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy
Show More
Veterinarian accused of rape at Coushatta Casino in Louisiana
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Newark travelers on Christmas Eve possibly exposed to measles
Kroger recalls shrimp products due to health hazard
Original Frenchy's Chicken moving to temporary location
More News