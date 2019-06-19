Traffic

Spilled nails stop afternoon traffic on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several vehicles were stuck on the Southwest Freeway after a pallet of nails spilled in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a pallet of nails fell off a truck on the Southwest Freeway at Williams Way.

All lanes on the highway were blocked for about two hours while TxDOT crews work to clean up the nails.

