HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several vehicles were stuck on the Southwest Freeway after a pallet of nails spilled in Fort Bend County.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a pallet of nails fell off a truck on the Southwest Freeway at Williams Way.
All lanes on the highway were blocked for about two hours while TxDOT crews work to clean up the nails.
Spilled nails stop afternoon traffic on Southwest Freeway
