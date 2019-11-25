Southwest freeway reopens after 18-wheeler fire in Rosenberg

I-69 NB just north of Hwy 36 is projected to be closed for 3 hours due to the hazmat/18 wheeler fire scene. Continue to avoid the area — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) November 25, 2019

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to clear a huge oil spill and fire on the Southwest Freeway near Highway 36 after an 18-wheeler accident.Rosenberg police responded to reports of the crash on US-59 around 1 p.m.Police say the fire and oil spill has shut down all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway just north of Highway 36.Crews are working to clear the accident, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.