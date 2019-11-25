Traffic

Southwest freeway reopens after 18-wheeler fire in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to clear a huge oil spill and fire on the Southwest Freeway near Highway 36 after an 18-wheeler accident.

Rosenberg police responded to reports of the crash on US-59 around 1 p.m.



Police say the fire and oil spill has shut down all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway just north of Highway 36.

Crews are working to clear the accident, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficrosenbergtruck fireoil spill
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family facing tragic fight after teens hit and killed in US-59 crash
Teacher's aide accused of having sex with student in storage unit
18-wheeler splits in half after crashing into bridge on I-45
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead, sheriff confirms
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
Cool front could affect your travel, holiday plans
Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores
Show More
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Body found confirmed as missing 5-year-old Fla. girl
It's a battle of the gift wrappers in new Freeform show
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
More TOP STORIES News