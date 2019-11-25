Southwest freeway reopens after 18-wheeler fire in Rosenberg

Rosenberg police responded to reports of the crash on US-59 around 1 p.m.
I-69 NB just north of Hwy 36 is projected to be closed for 3 hours due to the hazmat/18 wheeler fire scene. Continue to avoid the area— Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) November 25, 2019
Police say the fire and oil spill has shut down all northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway just north of Highway 36.
Crews are working to clear the accident, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
