South Loop still closed following weekend construction work

The South Loop is expected to be closed due through at least noon due to a construction delay. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All eastbound lanes of the South Loop are still shut down at Woodridge, creating nightmare traffic for drivers on the south side.

The road was closed for construction work over the weekend, and was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. But problems with construction equipment delayed the lanes being opened to traffic.

TxDOT tweeted earlier Monday morning that it had expected the lanes to remained closed through 9 a.m. However, they posted again shortly after 9 a.m. saying that they expect the lanes to be closed through at least noon. By 12:30 p.m., no immediate time was given for the lanes to reopen.



Major backups are occurring in the area. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Live traffic map
