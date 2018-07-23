EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3809471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Construction delays on huge South Loop project

I-610 S. Loop EB at Woodridge all mainlanes remain closed due to ongoing construction. We will provide updates when the road is opened. pic.twitter.com/kTA3aMmkbm — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 23, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3809084" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Construction work hits snag leaving South Loop closed

All eastbound lanes of the South Loop are still shut down at Woodridge, creating nightmare traffic for drivers on the south side.The road was closed for construction work over the weekend, and was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. But problems with construction equipment delayed the lanes being opened to traffic.TxDOT tweeted earlier Monday morning that it had expected the lanes to remained closed through 9 a.m. However, they posted again shortly after 9 a.m. saying that they expect the lanes to be closed through at least noon. By 12:30 p.m., no immediate time was given for the lanes to reopen.Major backups are occurring in the area. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.