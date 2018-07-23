TRAFFIC

South Loop lanes reopen after construction delay

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Loop is expected to be closed due through at least noon due to a construction delay. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All eastbound lanes of the South Loop are now open at Woodridge after construction delays created nightmare traffic for drivers on the south side.

EMBED More News Videos

Construction delays on huge South Loop project



The road was closed for construction work over the weekend, and was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Problems with construction equipment delayed the lanes being opened to traffic.

TxDOT tweeted earlier Monday morning that it had expected the lanes to remained closed through 9 a.m. However, they posted again shortly after 9 a.m. saying that they expect the lanes to be closed through at least noon. By 12:30 p.m., there was no immediate time given for when the lanes would reopen.



Major backups occurred in the area on Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Construction work hits snag leaving South Loop closed

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Reading Road US-59 overpass reopens in Rosenberg
Major traffic closures on the South Loop planned this weekend
Lost load from trash truck blocked SW Fwy feeder road
1 person killed in rollover crash in Deer Park
More Traffic
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
About 10K marijuana plants seized in North Texas
Man killed in welding explosion while working on boat
Secret bunker lies beneath facilities at Texans camp
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Show More
Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
More News