Traffic

Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.

Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsylvaniasinkholebustrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Houston, the Astros have landed
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Chainsaw artist creates one-of-a-kind Astros artwork
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
NASA image shows jack-o-lantern sun
What Astros fans should know about history of Union Station
Show More
Why Game 5 could have been Gerrit Cole's last with the Astros
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
Check your costume! Here's the forecast for Halloween
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
More TOP STORIES News