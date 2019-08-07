Traffic

Giant crates scheduled to shut down portion of I-45 Gulf Freeway tonight delayed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The massive crate scheduled to shut down I-45 Gulf Freeway Tuesday night has been rescheduled.

Both directions of traffic on the freeway will be closed between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway Wednesday starting at around 7 p.m. as two large crates carrying three sections of a drilling ship will begin making the final stage of their big move.

A portion of NASA Parkway is also set for closure while the tractor-trailers are in the area.

The roads were expected to be closed Tuesday, but the move was delayed.

Officials say there is a chance of temporary power loss in some neighborhoods, since crews have to adjust or relocate power lines to accommodate the big haul.

EMBED More News Videos

The giant crates making their way through Houston stopped in the area of U.S. 59 and U.S. 90 Sunday. Their journey is expected to take two more nights to complete.



Ronny Smith, owner of Smith Specialized Logistics, said as far as he knows, this is an unprecedented move for the Houston area.

The biggest crate is measured at 135 feet long, 27 feet high and 24 feet wide.

The transport requires more than 30 state troopers and 20 bucket trucks. Along the way, the caravan has blocked traffic, moved power lines and temporarily relocated some traffic signs.

Dozens of officers were needed to escort the crates, two of whom were injured Friday night.

The officers had the intersection on Clay near Eldridge Parkway blocked so that the crates could pass, but police say a 36-year-old man drove through and hit the officers.

READ MORE: Driver charged with third DWI after hitting officers escorting giant crates through Houston

The crates contain three sections of a drilling ship ordered by Samsung Heavy Industries.

Rolling roadblocks are required with tractor trailers slowly making their way down back roads, service roads, farm-to-market roads, county roads and some freeways.

Upon arrival at the Bayport Cruise Terminal, the crates are expected to be loaded onto a ship headed for South Korea for a month-long journey.

Video above is from a previous post.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonofficer injuredcommutingtraffictraffic accidentroad closuretraffic delaydriver
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Activists protest controversial arrest of mentally ill man
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
Show More
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
Store for birds open for nearly 40 years also rescues them
Rover app pet sitter seen throwing couple's puppy to ground
More TOP STORIES News