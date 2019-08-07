Giant crates scheduled to shut down portion of I-45 Gulf Freeway tonight delayed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5442003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The giant crates making their way through Houston stopped in the area of U.S. 59 and U.S. 90 Sunday. Their journey is expected to take two more nights to complete.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The massive crate scheduled to shut down I-45 Gulf Freeway Tuesday night has been rescheduled.Both directions of traffic on the freeway will be closed between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway Wednesday starting at around 7 p.m. as two large crates carrying three sections of a drilling ship will begin making the final stage of their big move.A portion of NASA Parkway is also set for closure while the tractor-trailers are in the area.The roads were expected to be closed Tuesday, but the move was delayed.Officials say there is a chance of temporary power loss in some neighborhoods, since crews have to adjust or relocate power lines to accommodate the big haul.Ronny Smith, owner of Smith Specialized Logistics, said as far as he knows, this is an unprecedented move for the Houston area.The biggest crate is measured at 135 feet long, 27 feet high and 24 feet wide.The transport requires more than 30 state troopers and 20 bucket trucks. Along the way, the caravan has blocked traffic, moved power lines and temporarily relocated some traffic signs.Dozens of officers were needed to escort the crates, two of whom were injured Friday night.The officers had the intersection on Clay near Eldridge Parkway blocked so that the crates could pass, but police say a 36-year-old man drove through and hit the officers.The crates contain three sections of a drilling ship ordered by Samsung Heavy Industries.Rolling roadblocks are required with tractor trailers slowly making their way down back roads, service roads, farm-to-market roads, county roads and some freeways.Upon arrival at the Bayport Cruise Terminal, the crates are expected to be loaded onto a ship headed for South Korea for a month-long journey.