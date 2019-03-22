TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: SH-288 near Pearland to close this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have big plans for the first weekend of spring, you may run into weekend road blocks, especially if you're driving around Pearland.All southbound lanes at CR-59/Magnolia Parkway will be closed from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For an alternate route, take the feeder or CR-94.All eastbound and westbound lanes at SH-288 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, use the feeder.Three eastbound inside lanes from Hollister to Pinemont will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, use the feeder.All eastbound mainlanes and the frontage road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. For an alternate route, make a right on Beltway 8, then make a U-turn at Greenshadow.